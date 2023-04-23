Punjab's Arshdeep back in his element after fixing no-ball tendency

Paceman Arshdeep Singh said a shortened run up has cured his tendency to bowl no-balls, as the Punjab Kings celebrated his death-over heroics that helped secure a thrilling victory over Indian Premier League (IPL) giants Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Arshdeep's ability to defy pressure and bowl yorkers at will even in the nerve-wracking final overs of a T20 have made the left-arm seamer an asset for the national team.

But the 24-year-old has recently struggled with his rhythm and became the first bowler in a T20 match to concede five no-balls when India played against Sri Lanka in January.