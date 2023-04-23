    বাংলা

    Punjab's Arshdeep back in his element after fixing no-ball tendency

    The 24-year-old became the first bowler in a T20 match to concede five no-balls when India played against Sri Lanka in January

    Reuters
    Published : 23 April 2023, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 05:31 AM

    Paceman Arshdeep Singh said a shortened run up has cured his tendency to bowl no-balls, as the Punjab Kings celebrated his death-over heroics that helped secure a thrilling victory over Indian Premier League (IPL) giants Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

    Arshdeep's ability to defy pressure and bowl yorkers at will even in the nerve-wracking final overs of a T20 have made the left-arm seamer an asset for the national team.

    But the 24-year-old has recently struggled with his rhythm and became the first bowler in a T20 match to concede five no-balls when India played against Sri Lanka in January.

    The problem persisted in the subsequent home series against New Zealand but Arshdeep was back in his element against Mumbai.

    "Before the IPL, I changed my run-up a bit, shortened it a bit. It helped me with the no-ball problem," he said after claiming 4-29 in the high-scoring heart-stopping match.

    "The rhythm is really nice now, and I'm enjoying my cricket."

    Put into bat, Punjab racked up 214-8. But Cameron Green (67) and Rohit Sharma (44) led a robust reply from Mumbai and then Suryakumar Yadav smashed 57 off 26 balls.

    Mumbai needed 40 runs from the last three overs with seven wickets in hand. But Arshdeep ended Suryakumar's batting carnage in the 18th over when he conceded nine runs.

    In the final over, Mumbai needed 16 runs. Arshdeep was even more impressive, conceding just two runs and breaking the middle stumps of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in successive deliveries.

    His feat earned him plaudits from both Punjab captain Sam Curran and Rohit Sharma, Mumbai and national captain, while cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison wondered how could Arshdeep stay so cool despite the drama around him.

    "I guess Danny you should come next to me and feel the heart beat - it's not even close to 120," a beaming Arshdeep said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Commuters watch videos on their mobile phones as they travel in a suburban train in Mumbai, India, Apr 2, 2016.
    New IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism: India
    The Editors Guild of India last week described the move as draconian and akin to censorship
    Asia Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 6, 2022 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his half century REUTERS/Christopher Pike
    Rohit wants India's IPL players to manage workload ahead of World Cup
    Rohit acknowledged that IPL sides will look to field their best team in every match
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Oct 31, 2021. India's Jasprit Bumrah.
    India's Bumrah begins rehab after back surgery
    The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has been sidelined since September and missed last year's T20 World Cup in Australia and the ongoing IPL
    Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sept 6, 2022 India's Suryakumar Yadav reacts after being caught out by Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana.
    Patience required to end Suryakumar's IPL slump: Shastri
    Suryakumar Yadav managed 15 and one in his two outings for Mumbai, who will be looking for their first victory of the season when they face Delhi Capitals

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan