Siraj skittles South Africa as India lead at Newlands

Seamer Mohammed Siraj took a career-best 6-15 as India skittled hosts South Africa for 55 inside a session on day one of the second and final Test at Newlands, before reaching 111 for four at tea in their reply on Wednesday.

Led by the superb Siraj, India’s seamers found the right line and length from the start as they ran through the home team’s batting line-up in 23.2 overs for South Africa’s lowest Test total since 1932 after they had elected to bat.

Virat Kohli (20 not out) and KL Rahul (0 not out) will look to build the tourists' advantage in the final session.

India passed South Africa’s meagre score in 9.4 overs, the earliest a team has taken a first innings lead in men's Tests since 2001, beating 11.2 overs by South Africa against Zimbabwe in 2005 and versus New Zealand in 2013, both at Newlands.