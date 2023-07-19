Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep

India captain Rohit Sharma is not sure what to expect from the pitch and conditions at Queen's Park Oval this week but ruled out any major changes to his side for the second test against West Indies beginning on Thursday.

A day before the first test in Roseau, which India won inside three days, Rohit announced Yashasvi Jaiswal as his new opening partner replacing Shubman Gill, who moved down to number three.

With the prospect of rain looming over the match, India are yet to settle on their playing XI as they chase a 2-0 series sweep.

"In Dominica, we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions," Rohit told reporters on Tuesday.