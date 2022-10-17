Windies humbled by Scotland in another T20 World Cup upset

Zimbabwe meet Ireland in the day's second match at the same venue with the top two sides from each of the two groups progressing to the Super 12 stage.

Scotland seemed to thrive in the cold and overcast conditions at the Bellerive Oval and got off to a brisk start after they were put in to bat, racing to 52-0 in the sixth and final over of powerplay when rain forced the players off.

The interruption, however, seemed to halt their momentum with experienced all-rounder Holder sending back opener Michael Jones, who made 20, and number three Matthew Cross in quick succession after the restart.