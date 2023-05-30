ICC revenue model threatens growth of game, say associate members

Citing the rapid rise of Nepal in men's cricket and Thailand in the women's game, Damodar said more countries would step up if they were given the required financial support.

Vanuatu Cricket Association Chief Executive Tim Cutler said the proposed model would only accentuate the inequality between cricket's haves and have-nots.

"The new model is now even more heavily weighted towards the bigger cricketing nations, and there is a risk that the proposed changes will exacerbate this imbalance, putting the future of the game at further risk," Cutler said.

"The sad reality is, cricket will not grow beyond its current corners of the world ... if the allocation of the game’s global funds aren't more equally allocated with a view to actually growing the game."

With full members having 12 of the 17 total votes on the ICC board, Cutler said diverting funds away from themselves, or making independent decisions for the good of the game, would be like "turkeys voting for Christmas".

The ICC did not respond to a request for comment when asked about the concerns of the associate members.

'STRONGER AND RICHER'

Former ICC President Ehsan Mani said there was a lack of vision at the governing body in its approach to developing cricketing nations, despite the huge commercial potential of some of them.

"One of the biggest risks for global cricket is its over-dependence on one country, India, for a major part of the revenues generated," the former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman said.