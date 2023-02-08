Confident Australia can pull off series win in India: Harris

"That’s really rubbed off since he’s taken over.

"They’re a tight group and I think the teams that I played in that had success were the same."

However, much will need to go right for the world's top-ranked Test team to beat India at home.

The toss will be crucial, suggested Harris, given India's successful blueprint of batting big and then dismantling teams with spin on crumbling pitches in the fourth innings.

"If India's batters put 350 or 400 on the board first up, you’re almost in survival mode to try to save the game, which is really hard to do," said the 43-year-old Queenslander, who has coached Indian Premier League sides since his brief but exceptional 27-Test career wound up in 2015.

"You don’t see too many draws over there and I don’t see too many happening in this series, to be honest."

With Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood to miss at least the first Test with an Achilles injury, Harris said Scott Boland would be a good fit for Nagpur in a two-man pace attack with Cummins and two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.

Though India have plenty of bowling options in their extended squad, he felt injured paceman Jasprit Bumrah's absence was a massive blow for Rohit Sharma's team.

"With his reverse swing and bowling fast, there’s no doubt he will be missed. It would be like us not having Pat Cummins."

Australia are top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table ahead of second-placed India and will seal a place in the final if they can avoid being whitewashed in the series.