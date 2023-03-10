Green falls after hundred, Khawaja drives Australia to 409-7

Cameron Green fell after smashing his maiden Test hundred but Usman Khawaja's unbeaten 180 powered Australia to a series-high total of 409 for seven wickets on day two of the fourth and final Test against India on Friday.

Khawaja and Green forged a mammoth 208-run stand for the fifth wicket, the highest for either side in the bowler-dominated series, in perfect batting conditions especially in the wicketless morning session.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three wickets after lunch but Australia, who trail India 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar series, would be pleased how they have fared after electing to bat.