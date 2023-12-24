Buttler says he's committed to learning from errors as England struggle

England captain Jos Buttler said he is committed to learning from his mistakes and is determined to continue on in his role despite a poor run of form.

England crashed out of the 50-over World Cup last month, before suffering Twenty20 and one-day international series defeats at the hands of West Indies.

Asked if he had doubts over his ability to lead the side, Buttler told reporters: "Not really. I've had some low moments, for sure. It was a huge disappointment in my career, that World Cup that's just gone.

"But after you let the dust settle there's huge motivation and determination to have another crack and just keep going. That desire still burns strongly.

"It's important you learn and get better and try not to make the same mistakes. It's the same for my own game as a player, I want to just get better and better and I feel like I've still got higher levels to reach."