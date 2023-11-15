South Africa look to avoid dropping another World Cup against nemesis Australia

South Africa, chasing a modest 214 for victory in the teams' re-match in the semifinal, entered the final over at 205 for nine, with Lance Klusener on strike and tail-ender Allan Donald at the other end.

Klusener thumped fours off paceman Damien Fleming's first two balls to leave South Africa needing one run from the final four balls for a place in their maiden World Cup final.

Klusener mishit the next two deliveries but made an ill-fated dash for a run on the second, only for Donald to be caught unawares.

South Africa's humiliation was complete when Donald dropped his bat when finally taking off for the run and wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist whipped off the bails.

HISTORY REMINDER

World Cup setbacks have piled up for the Proteas ever since.

They were eliminated from their home World Cup in 2003 after miscalculating the adjusted winning target in a rain-hit match against Sri Lanka.

Four years later they crashed to a heavy defeat in the semis against Australia, and a stunning batting collapse in the 2011 quarter-finals saw them beaten by New Zealand.

In 2015, New Zealand batsman Grant Elliot smashed Dale Steyn for six to sink South Africa in the semifinal in Auckland.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin said he would waste no time in bringing up South Africa's World Cup misfires if he was playing against them in Thursday's semifinal in Kolkata.

"I’d be reminding them of that (history) as soon as we walk on the field," TV pundit Haddin said this week.

"They’ll have enough going on in their own heads and we’ll have a few players reminding them of that."