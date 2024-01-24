Marsh to captain Australia for Windies T20 series, Cummins rested

Cummins and Mitchell Starc are being managed to prepare for Australia's tour to New Zealand, which begins on Feb. 21, CA added.

"We see these matches as an opportunity to narrow down on those who may be part of the T20 World Cup squad later this year," chair of selectors George Bailey said in a statement.

"There are a further three T20 internationals in New Zealand following this West Indies series where we will continue to build towards the T20 World Cup as required.