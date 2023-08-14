Sher-e-Bangla Stadium floodlights catch fire in Mirpur

The Bangladesh men’s cricket team are training indoors with the Asia Cup approaching, but an unfortunate incident grabbed the spotlight at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium when several floodlights went ablaze.

The training resumed on the field after several hours of intermittent rain but the skies were still overcast, so the floodlights were lit for better view.

A few moments later, a floodlight near the east gallery appeared to be on fire. The team paused their practice session in confusion of what was happening and as the smoke gradually disappeared, the team resumed training.

BCB Grounds Committee Manager Syed Abdul Baten confirmed bdnews24.com about the floodlight going up in fire.