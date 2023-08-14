    বাংলা

    Sher-e-Bangla Stadium floodlights catch fire in Mirpur

    Authorities have replaced the circuits and resolved the issue after a brief pause in the training session

    The Bangladesh men’s cricket team are training indoors with the Asia Cup approaching, but an unfortunate incident grabbed the spotlight at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium when several floodlights went ablaze.

    The training resumed on the field after several hours of intermittent rain but the skies were still overcast, so the floodlights were lit for better view.

    A few moments later, a floodlight near the east gallery appeared to be on fire. The team paused their practice session in confusion of what was happening and as the smoke gradually disappeared, the team resumed training.

    BCB Grounds Committee Manager Syed Abdul Baten confirmed bdnews24.com about the floodlight going up in fire.

    “The bottom portion of the floodlight caught fire. What happened is that incessant rain caused a short circuit and several floodlights caught fire. When we noticed it, we rerouted the short circuit and the fire went out.”

    “The damaged circuits need to be worked on. Some of them need to be changed. Floodlights are not really a big issue. We are hoping that changing the circuits will resolve the issue. Everything is under control now.”

    Later the training session continued as usual.

    The BCB announced a 17-strong team for the Asia Cup and will face Sri Lanka in their opening match on Aug 31 at the Pallekele International Stadium.

