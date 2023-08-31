Marsh, Sangha lead Australia to big win over South Africa

A career-best unbeaten 92 from new captain Mitch Marsh propelled Australia to a comprehensive 111-run victory over hosts South Africa in the first Twenty20 International in Durban on Wednesday.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after posting 226 for six in their 20 overs, the highest score at Kingsmead, before restricting South Africa to 115 all out in a reply that never really got going.

The second match in the series is on Friday before it concludes two days later. All three games will be played in Durban. Both sides are missing several of their regulars.

After being sent in to bat, Australia’s innings was anchored by Marsh, who reached his 50 in 22 deliveries.