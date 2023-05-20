Gavaskar says Rajasthan's Jaiswal ready for India call-up

Rajasthan Royals' in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to make his international debut for India after a stellar season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), batting great Sunil Gavaskar said.

Jaiswal made a 36-ball 50 on Friday to guide Rajasthan to a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings. He climbed to second in the list of top run-scorers with 625 from 14 matches behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis who has 702 from 13.

The 21-year-old, who this season hit the fastest IPL half-century in 13 balls, also eclipsed Australian Shaun Marsh's 15-year record to become the highest run-getter among uncapped players in a single season.