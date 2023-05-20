    বাংলা

    Gavaskar says Rajasthan's Jaiswal ready for India call-up

    The 21-year-old eclipsed Australian Shaun Marsh's 15-year record to become the highest run-getter among uncapped players in a single season

    Rajasthan Royals' in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to make his international debut for India after a stellar season in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), batting great Sunil Gavaskar said. 

    Jaiswal made a 36-ball 50 on Friday to guide Rajasthan to a four-wicket win over Punjab Kings. He climbed to second in the list of top run-scorers with 625 from 14 matches behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis who has 702 from 13. 

    The 21-year-old, who this season hit the fastest IPL half-century in 13 balls, also eclipsed Australian Shaun Marsh's 15-year record to become the highest run-getter among uncapped players in a single season. 

    Former Indian captain Gavaskar said Jaiswal should get his opportunity to represent the country when he is in peak form. 

    "I think he's ready and should be given a chance," Gavaskar told Star Sports before Friday's match. "When a player is in form and then he gets the chance, his confidence is also sky-rocketed. 

    "There's always doubt - 'Am I ready for international standard?' If your form isn't good at the time, your doubt increases. So it's important to be in form at that time." 

    Gavaskar said Jaiswal had the right mentality and technique to play for India. 

    "If a batter scores 40-50 runs in T20 in 20-25 balls, he has done well for the team. But if he's an opener, you'd want him to play 15 overs," Gavaskar said. 

    "If he scores a century, your team total would easily cross the 190-200 mark. That's why the way Yashasvi has batted this season has made me happy. He's a technical batter as well." 

    Rajasthan are fifth in the IPL table and among six teams in contention for the remaining three playoff spots.

