England's Anderson says will 'definitely' be ready for Ashes opener

England fast bowler James Anderson says he has recovered from a groin injury and will be fit for the first Ashes Test against Australia next month.

England's leading bowler in Tests with 685 wickets, Anderson suffered the injury playing for Lancashire last week. He is unlikely to play in the one-off Test against Ireland before the Ashes after the uncapped Josh Tongue was added to the squad.

"Yes, definitely," Anderson, 40, told the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday when asked if he would be fit for the opener against Australia at Edgbaston on June 16.