    Khawaja puts Australia within 100 runs of beating England on tense final day

    He keeps his side on course for victory over England in the first Ashes Test with a gritty unbeaten half century on a tension-fuelled final day

    Published : 20 June 2023, 04:28 PM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 04:28 PM

    Unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja kept his side on course for victory over England in the first Ashes Test with a gritty unbeaten half century on a tension-fuelled final day at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

    Chasing a 281 victory target, Australia began a rain-delayed fifth day on 107 for three and reached 183-5 at the tea interval -- requiring 98 more to take the lead in the five-match series.

    Khawaja, who scored a magnificent century in the first innings, was a model of concentration as he calmly reached 56 from 159 balls with Cameron Green on 22 not out.

    With a sell-out crowd ready for a gripping finale to a superb contest, Australia weathered the early storm from England bowling duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

    Night watchman Scott Bolan, who came to the crease late on Monday after a magical spell of seam bowling by Broad removed Marnus Labuschagne and Australia talisman Steve Smith, was the first to fall, edging an attempted drive off a full-length delivery by Broad having dug in for a useful 20.

    Australia's scoring then ground to a complete halt before Travis Head opened his shoulders to strike a couple of boundaries off Moeen Ali's first over of the day.

    Off-spinner Ali, nursing a cut finger, had the last laugh though as in the same over Head, who had made 16, edged a brilliant delivery to Joe Root who held on at first slip.

    That left Australia teetering on 143-5, requiring 138 more, with England's fans cranking up the noise as victory loomed.

    But Khawaja, who began on 34 not out and has batted every day of the match, showed no sign of panic while Green began to look dangerous as Australia chipped away at the target.

    Rain had delayed the start until 1315 GMT with a minimum of 67 overs to be bowled.

    If Australia do win it would be the second-highest successful chase at Edgbaston to win a Test and only the third time on the last 23 occasions that they have won having been set a fourth-innings target of 200-plus.

