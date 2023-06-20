Khawaja puts Australia within 100 runs of beating England on tense final day

Unflappable Australia opening batsman Usman Khawaja kept his side on course for victory over England in the first Ashes Test with a gritty unbeaten half century on a tension-fuelled final day at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Chasing a 281 victory target, Australia began a rain-delayed fifth day on 107 for three and reached 183-5 at the tea interval -- requiring 98 more to take the lead in the five-match series.

Khawaja, who scored a magnificent century in the first innings, was a model of concentration as he calmly reached 56 from 159 balls with Cameron Green on 22 not out.

With a sell-out crowd ready for a gripping finale to a superb contest, Australia weathered the early storm from England bowling duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson.