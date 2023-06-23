No heroics from Anderson if Ashes deliver more 'kryptonite' pitches

James Anderson said the lifeless Edgbaston pitch in the Ashes opener was like "kryptonite" to him and fears he will be powerless to help England fight back against Australia if the surfaces in the remainder of the series are flat and slow.

Captain Ben Stokes had asked for "flat, fast wickets" for the series but seamer Stuart Broad described the Edgbaston surface as "soulless" and one of the slowest he had encountered in England.

Anderson acknowledged he was below his best in the opener, posting match figures of 1-109 on his return from a groin injury, but said the wicket had done him no favours.

"If all the pitches are like that I'm done in the Ashes series," he wrote in his Daily Telegraph column. "That pitch was like kryptonite for me. There was not much swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement, no bounce and no pace.