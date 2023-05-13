West Indies name Sammy as new white ball coach, Coley takes over Test side

West Indies have appointed former all-rounder and Twenty20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy as their new coach for the white ball teams while Andre Coley will take over the test side, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Friday.

Sammy, 39, captained both red and white ball West Indies teams and led the Caribbean side to two T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016.

"It will be a challenge but one that I'm ready for and excited about. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room," Sammy said.

"When I look around there is an abundance of talent. And what I saw in South Africa in the white ball matches under new captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell and the leadership provided by Andre Coley, there is great belief that we can do well."