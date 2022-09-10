    বাংলা

    Warner rested, injured Stoinis out of Australia's final match v NZ

    Warner has been rested while Stoinis picked up a side strain

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Sept 2022, 12:51 PM
    Updated : 10 Sept 2022, 12:51 PM

    Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final one-dayer against New Zealand in Cairns with a side strain, and opener David Warner has been rested, the home side said on Saturday.

    Stoinis, who had sustained a "low-level side strain", would undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into the team's tour of India later this month.

    Nathan Ellis has joined the squad as Australia push for a 3-0 series sweep against their trans-Tasman rivals.

    "David Warner has been released from the squad considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured," the team said in a statement.

    Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will quit the one-day format after Sunday's match in Cairns.

    RELATED STORIES
    Third Test underway at The Oval as respect shown to Queen Elizabeth
    Oval Test underway as respect shown to Queen Elizabeth
    The first day was washed out by rain, and the second was cancelled following the announcement of the death of the queen
    India's Kohli surprised himself with drought-ending T20 hundred
    Kohli surprised himself with drought-ending T20 hundred
    Kohli's unbeaten 122 in Thursday's Asia Cup match was his first international century since his 70th in a Test match in November 2019
    Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia
    Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role
    The former Australia opener will reunite with the Pakistan team to mentor the side at the game beginning next month
    Anderson and Broad targeting Ashes, says Stokes
    Anderson, Broad targeting Ashes: Stokes
    The duo were part of the side that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher