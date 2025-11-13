Shanto scores outstanding ton against Ireland as Tigers’ lead passes 250

It was a captain’s knock to remember. With 14 boundaries off 114 deliveries, Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto (100) has powered the Tigers to a commanding lead in the first Test against Ireland in Sylhet.

It is Shanto’s eighth century in the format and took the home side to a lead of over 250 runs on Day 3 of the Test on Thursday.

However, two balls after bringing up his ton, Shanto was rapped on the pads in front of the stumps and judged lbw.

As of the 131st over, Bangladesh were on 556/6 for a lead of 270 runs.

Ireland won the toss and chose to bat. The Tigers dismissed the visitors for 286 in the first innings and have racked up the runs thanks to sterling performances from Mahmudul Hasan Joy (171), Shadman Islam (80), Mominul Haque (82) and Shanto.

Litton Das also contributed 60 off 66 balls.

Ireland are touring Bangladesh for a two-Test series, followed by a three-match T20 International series.

The 2nd Test in Mirpur starts Nov 19 and the first T20I is on Nov 27.