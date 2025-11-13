Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Shanto scores outstanding ton against Ireland as Tigers’ lead passes 250

Bangladesh’s captain scores 100 off 114 balls with 14 boundaries before his dismissal

Shanto scores outstanding ton against Ireland

Sports Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 01:59 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 01:59 PM

Related Stories
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
Spinners turn the tide as Ireland collapse
England’s style fits fast Australian pitches: Trescothick
England’s style fits fast Australian pitches: Trescothick
India flip menu for Guwahati Test
India flip menu for Guwahati Test
Read More
India opens new military airbase close to China border
India opens new military airbase close to China border
July Charter referendum on same day as election: Yunus
July Charter referendum on same day as election: Yunus
CA Yunus addresses the nation
CA Yunus addresses the nation
President signs July Charter Implementation Order: office
President signs July Charter Implementation Order: office
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More