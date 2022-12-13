India to go on the offensive against Bangladesh in Test series opener

"The game is played over five days so it's important to break it down into smaller targets and try and achieve that. One thing is sure that you are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side."

Rahul expects talisman Virat Kohli to be in high spirits after the former captain smashed a century in their win in the third ODI.

"He has been in good form, he has done really well for us in T20 cricket and recently got a hundred against Bangladesh in the ODIs. So obviously he will take some confidence in the Test match as well," Rahul added.

Uncapped batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran will replace Rohit in the team for the first Test, while Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar have been named as replacements for injured pair Mohammad Shami (shoulder) and Ravindra Jadeja (knee).

Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed said the team's bowling unit will have to raise their game to take wickets on the flat track at Chattogram.

"Fast bowlers ideally want to bowl on green tops," said the 27-year-old, who may miss the first Test due to his workload. "Conditions are not in our hands. We have got slow and flat tracks in South Africa and New Zealand.

"We have to make ourselves so skilful that we can bowl well on all types of wickets.