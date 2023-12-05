'Paid his dues': Australia's Khawaja goes in to bat for embattled Warner

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has mounted a spirited defence of David Warner after former team mate Mitchell Johnson questioned his place in the Test squad and said he had not taken full responsibility for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Warner, named in a 14-man squad for the series-opener against Pakistan, has made no secret of his hopes to bow out of the longest format after the third Test at his home Sydney Cricket Ground.

Johnson wrote in a column that the 37-year-old opener did not deserve his place in the side based on form, or warrant a "hero's send-off" because he had "never really owned" his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.