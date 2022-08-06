    বাংলা

    Naim Sheikh, Ebadot to replace injured Sohan, Litton in Zimbabwe

    They will join the team ahead of the second game but their inclusion is still a doubt

    The selectors have called up batsman Mohammad Naim Sheikh and seamer Ebadot Hossain to Zimbabwe to replace injured Nurul Hasan Shohan and Litton Das in Bangladesh’s ODI squad.

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board in a statement on Saturday said that they will fly to Zimbabwe at night to join the team before the second ODI on Sunday.

    However, whether they will be included in the eleven after the long trip remains to be seen.

    Ebadot played 17 Tests with the Tigers but is yet to feature in any 50-over affairs. He was part of the ODI squad that travelled to the Caribbean Islands last month but lost his spot in the team without playing any matches.

    Naim Sheikh played two ODIs - one in 2020 and the other last year - and batted in one of them to score 1 run. His performance was quite ordinary in the last edition of Dhaka Premier League as he came 16th among the highest run-scorers.

    Sohan’s Zimbabwe series ended after he injured his finger in his first win as the team’s Twenty20 skipper in the second 20-over game. Bangladesh went on to lose the T20 series 1-2.

    On Friday, Litton pulled a muscle on his right leg and retired hurt after scoring 81 in the first ODI. Later scans revealed that he will be out of commission for three-four weeks.

    Zimbabwe chased down Bangladesh’s 303 with five wickets to spare on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The third ODI will be held on Wednesday.

