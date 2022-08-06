Naim Sheikh, Ebadot to replace injured Sohan, Litton in Zimbabwe

The selectors have called up batsman Mohammad Naim Sheikh and seamer Ebadot Hossain to Zimbabwe to replace injured Nurul Hasan Shohan and Litton Das in Bangladesh’s ODI squad.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board in a statement on Saturday said that they will fly to Zimbabwe at night to join the team before the second ODI on Sunday.

However, whether they will be included in the eleven after the long trip remains to be seen.

Ebadot played 17 Tests with the Tigers but is yet to feature in any 50-over affairs. He was part of the ODI squad that travelled to the Caribbean Islands last month but lost his spot in the team without playing any matches.