    বাংলা

    NZ confident about future after semi-final exit

    The Blacks Caps are confident they have the foundations in place to continue to compete with the elite when the next World Cup comes around

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Nov 2023, 04:43 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2023, 04:43 AM

    New Zealand are confident they have the foundations in place to continue to compete with the elite at the World Cup even if they could be without Kane Williamson and a few other generational talents when the next edition comes around.

    Skipper Williamson had no complaints about how the Blacks Caps were manhandled out of the semi-finals by India on Wednesday, possibly bringing to an end his hopes of ever raising the oldest limited-overs World Cup trophy.

    The batting great, who has played in four World Cup semi-finals and two finals, will be 37 when southern Africa hosts the quadrennial 50-overs showpiece in 2027, while strike bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult will be 38.

    Williamson laughed when the matter was raised at his post-match press conference -- "Are you going to talk about how old we are?, he joked -- before saying he saw signs that the ageing world class talents were bringing along younger players.

    "It's been an ongoing effort as a side to keep trying to get better and push the boundaries of where we can get to as a team and all those people are part of that," he said.

    "You can only hope that, as we experienced from some of our leaders as young guys, that we can continue to bring players through.

    "Some good signs, certainly, in this last period of time. It's not over just yet, but that's where the focus is."

    Despite losing five of their last six matches at the tournament, Williamson was proud of what the Black Caps had achieved in India and accepted that they had simply been beaten by a better team at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

    He refused to look for excuses in the injuries that restricted him to four matches, robbed the Black Caps of quick Matt Henry for the last two weeks and also hampered all-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Mark Chapman.

    While New Zealand's bowlers did not produce their best in tricky conditions for seamers, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell were the tournament's third and fourth highest run-scorers after Wednesday's match.

    Mitchell gave New Zealand a brief glimmer of hope that they might be able to run down the victory target of 398 and reach a third successive final with a spectacular 134 from 119 balls.

    The 32-year-old only started playing international cricket four years ago and joined his captain in warning against writing off New Zealand's many thirtysomethings just yet.

    "For me now it's trying to make the most of playing for New Zealand for as long as I can and keep trying to move this Silver Fern forward," he told reporters.

    "I love being part of this group and we've got a number of world class players who love being in that changeroom and love playing for New Zealand.

    "I'm sure many of the boys will keep doing it for a while yet."

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - New Zealand Practice - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 14, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Williamson confident NZ can end India’s dreams again
    The Black Caps began the tournament with four straight wins but then suffered four successive defeats
    Bengaluru, Nov 04 (ANI): New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson and teammates during the match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
    Rain threat adds element of unknown to NZ's semi-final bid
    New Zealand, finalists in 2019, won their first four matches in India before losing the next four
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - New Zealand v Pakistan - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - November 4, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson walks after losing his wicket, caught by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman off the bowling of Iftikhar Ahmed REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
    NZ keen to shore up semi-final spot
    The Black Caps try to focus on the positives after their loss to Pakistan in the rain-hit World Cup game that left them in a precarious position in the chase for a semi-final spot
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - New Zealand Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - October 4, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during practice
    New Zealand's Williamson back for Bangladesh match
    Southee, who is recovering from a fractured thumb, will sit out the match against the Tigers on Friday

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response