'Tourist-unfriendly' India dim England's 'Bazball' aura

India have remained Test cricket's most tourist-unfriendly destination for over a decade and even England's gung-ho 'Bazball' approach could not change that reality on Monday.

India's five-wicket victory on a spiteful track in Ranchi was not really a cakewalk, thanks to England's never-say-die spin attack.

But it fetched Rohit Sharma's team an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, and consolidated their second place, behind New Zealand, in the World Test Championship standings.

This was India's 17th consecutive Test series win at home, where they have not lost a test series since an Alastair Cook-led England bested them in 2012.