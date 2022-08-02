India captain Rohit defends Avesh gamble in Windies defeat

India captain Rohit Sharma said he had no regrets about picking rookie seamer Avesh Khan ahead of veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the final over against West Indies after their five-wicket loss in the second Twenty20 International on Monday.

West Indies' Obed McCoy claimed 6-17 as India were skittled out for 138 with two balls remaining in their innings.

Tidy bowling brought India back into the contest, with West Indies needing 10 runs from the last over.

Bhuvneshwar, renowned for his death-overs mastery, still had two overs left but Rohit handed the ball to Avesh instead.