Fargana, Murshida propel Bangladesh Women to series win over Pakistan

A captivating century opening partnership between Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun has powered Bangladesh Women to a 7-wicket victory against Pakistan in the series decider in Dhaka.

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nahida Akhter (3-26) and the legbreak of Rabeya Khan (2-35) restricted Pakistan, who chose to bat, to just 166 for 9 in their quota of 50 overs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

In reply, Fargana (62) and Murshida (54) laid the groundwork with Bangladesh women’s highest-ever opening stand of 125 in the format, smashing 11 boundaries between them.

Bangladesh’s previous best opening partnership belonged to Sharmin Akter and Ayesha Rahman, who scored 113 against Ireland in 2011.