    বাংলা

    Fargana, Murshida propel Bangladesh Women to series win over Pakistan

    The opening pair records Bangladesh Women's highest ODI opening stand to secure the series win

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Nov 2023, 12:14 PM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2023, 12:14 PM

    A captivating century opening partnership between Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun has powered Bangladesh Women to a 7-wicket victory against Pakistan in the series decider in Dhaka.

    Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Nahida Akhter (3-26) and the legbreak of Rabeya Khan (2-35) restricted Pakistan, who chose to bat, to just 166 for 9 in their quota of 50 overs at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

    In reply, Fargana (62) and Murshida (54) laid the groundwork with Bangladesh women’s highest-ever opening stand of 125 in the format, smashing 11 boundaries between them.

    Bangladesh’s previous best opening partnership belonged to Sharmin Akter and Ayesha Rahman, who scored 113 against Ireland in 2011.

    After Pakistan’s slow left-arm orthodox spinner Nashra Sandhu picked out both the openers in successive overs, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana (18) and Sobhana Mostary (19) coasted to the win with 26 balls to spare.

    Earlier, Pakistan reached the total riding on a fine 84-run knock by Sidra Ameen. But Bangladesh bowlers sent eight of the batsmen packing on single-digit scores.

    Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the opening match of the three-match ODI series before the hosts fought back in the second game, besting the visitors in a Super Over after the match was tied.

    The series win lifted Bangladesh one place up to seventh in the ICC Women's Championship, with 11 points from 12 matches. Pakistan are second with 14 points from 15 games.

    In 2014, Bangladesh beat Pakistan 2-0 in a two-match series.

