Bairstow bristles as he hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics

England wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow hit back at his critics following a blistering 99 not out that put his side on the verge of a famous victory in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Bairstow slammed four sixes as he helped England post 592 all out in their first innings on day three, their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985, giving the hosts a first innings lead of 275.

Australia laboured to 113-4 at the close of play, putting England in with a real chance of earning the victory that would level the series. With two days left, England need to take a further six wickets, even if the weather forecast is not favourable.

Bairstow insisted that much of the criticism he has received in this series from the media has been unfair considering he required surgery after breaking his left leg in three places and dislocating his ankle in a freak accident last September.

"There have been a couple (of catches) that have gone down. I've not kept wicket for three years," he said. "I've got nine pins, a plate and a wire that goes through my ankle. I've had nine months out.