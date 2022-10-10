Mitchell cleared for New Zealand's T20 World Cup campaign

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell will be retained in New Zealand's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia and may recover in time from a broken finger for the Black Caps' first game on Oct 22 against the hosts.

Mitchell fractured the little finger on his right hand last week and was ruled out of the ongoing tri-series at home against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Mitchell had a positive prognosis after scans on his injury.

"We're still hopeful he might be right for the first game but probably more realistically in the second game," Stead told reporters on Monday.

New Zealand, runners-up to Australia last year in the United Arab Emirates, face Afghanistan in the second match on Oct. 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.