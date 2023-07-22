Big money, big names: Major League Cricket looks to crack US market

"Cricket hasn't really broken into a major new market for some time. So this is a chance not only to do that, but to do it in the world's biggest commercial market."

Dunmore said cricket's existing fan base in the U.S. made it the sport's fifth-largest market.

"If we slice off even a small percentage of the rest of the population, you've got a massive market."

West Indies' Kieron Pollard, one of the first players to fully embrace franchise cricket, was confident MLC would take cricket "prime-time" in the U.S., even though others had failed to break open the market.

"Obviously before MLC, different people have tried different things," the 36-year-old, who leads the league's New York franchise, told Reuters.

"But now the difference is the backing of the Indian franchises and the international players that are coming."

'THE BUZZ'

Success on the global stage would help boost cricket's profile in the United States, and while there has been no big breakthrough as yet Pollard said they are getting closer.

A U.S. team featuring players mostly of Indian origin made it to the 50-overs World Cup qualifiers in June but failed to make the cut for the main tournament in India later this year.

But the experience of rubbing shoulders with the likes of former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and England international Jason Roy would stand them in good stead, Pollard said.

"It augurs well for USA cricket, and hopefully the young talent that is there in America can use this opportunity to grow into better international cricketers," he added.

Co-hosting the T20 World Cup next year with West Indies will also give the game a boost in the United States.

The launch of the MLC assumes even more importance coming at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) is lobbying for the game's Olympic inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Dunmore said the MLC was providing cricket much-needed visibility as the game bids to return to the Olympics for the first time since 1900.

"The crowds and the excitement, the buzz, the media attention both in the US and globally, now that's truly helpful," he added.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice acknowledged the buzz MLC has created in the United States.

"There are a number of developments in the U.S. that are helping to raise awareness of the game, the start of the MLC is one of them, they draw a lot of attention to the sport," Allardice said last week.