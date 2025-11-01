BCB retains Shanto as Test captain despite resignation

Time has eased the tensions, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board has persuaded Najmul Hossain Shanto to continue leading the Test team.

The batter, who had resigned from captaincy four months ago, has agreed to remain at the helm, sparing the board from selecting a new leader.

On Saturday, BCB announced that Shanto, 27, will captain Bangladesh in the 2025–27 cycle of the ICC Test Championship.

Shanto first assumed acting Test captaincy in December 2023 during then-captain Shakib Al Hasan’s absence. He marked the debut with a century against New Zealand, guiding the team to a memorable victory.

In February 2024, he was appointed regular captain across all three formats, but poor form led to him losing the T20I captaincy and eventually his place in the squad. Controversially, he was stripped of ODI captaincy during the Sri Lanka tour last June.

Following that series, on Jun 28, Shanto formally announced his resignation from the Test captaincy. While he did not publicly state reasons, it was widely understood to be in protest against the process that removed him as ODI captain.

With Bangladesh having gone without a Test match for an extended period, the BCB had not faced immediate pressure over the captaincy. But a Test series against Ireland is on the horizon now.

A few days ago, BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul had revealed that he consulted three to four key figures on the matter.

Alongside Shanto, the shortlist had included former captain Mominul Haque, T20I captain Litton Kumer Das, and ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

“Shanto has brought stability, focus, and a sense of purpose to Bangladesh’s Test cricket,” Aminul said.

“Under his captaincy, we have witnessed the team’s growth, resilience, and belief. Maintaining leadership continuity will be crucial as we advance in the new cycle of the ICC Test Championship.”

Under Shanto, Bangladesh has played 14 Tests, winning four, losing nine, and drawing one. His most notable achievement came on last year’s Pakistan tour, where the team completed a clean sweep in a historic achievement.

Bangladesh will take on Ireland in the first Test in Sylhet on Nov 11.