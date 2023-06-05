England may rejig attack in Leach's absence, says Atherton

England's lack of spin options may force them into rejigging their bowling attack for the Ashes series against Australia following Jack Leach's unavailability through injury, former England captain Mike Atherton said.

Left-arm spinner Leach was ruled out of the five-match series on Sunday due to a stress fracture in his back, dealing a major blow to the hosts' hopes of wresting the Ashes urn.

Although the 31-year-old may not be the biggest name in England's attack, Leach has bowled the most overs and is the team's joint highest wicket-taker since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took over last year.