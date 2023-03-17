Delhi Capitals join IPL rivals in buying stake in US franchise

Delhi Capitals have bought a stake in the Seattle franchise of a new Twenty20 tournament in the United States as Indian Premier League teams continue to expand their global footprint.

Delhi Capitals co-owner GMR Group has partnered with a group of investors that includes Microsoft Corp's India-born CEO Satya Nadella to run Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, which begins in July.

The Capitals already own teams in men's T20 leagues in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates as well as in the Women's Premier League in India.