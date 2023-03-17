    বাংলা

    Delhi Capitals join IPL rivals in buying stake in US franchise

    The managing director of GMR Group, a co-owner of Delhi Capitals, says they see America as the new frontier for cricket's growth globally

    Reuters
    Published : 17 March 2023, 07:50 AM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 07:50 AM

    Delhi Capitals have bought a stake in the Seattle franchise of a new Twenty20 tournament in the United States as Indian Premier League teams continue to expand their global footprint.

    Delhi Capitals co-owner GMR Group has partnered with a group of investors that includes Microsoft Corp's India-born CEO Satya Nadella to run Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket, which begins in July.

    The Capitals already own teams in men's T20 leagues in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates as well as in the Women's Premier League in India.

    "We see America as the new frontier for cricket's growth globally, and the Pacific Northwest provides an incredible opportunity for us to bring the resources of GMR Sports to the region ..." Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Managing Director and CEO of GMR Group, said in a statement on Thursday.

    Delhi's IPL rivals Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the early investors in MLC, own the Los Angeles franchise and are also building a 10,000 capacity stadium in southern California.

    Mumbai Indians have bought the MLC's New York franchise while Chennai Super Kings have teamed up with a local investor to acquire the Texas franchise, ESPNcricinfo website reported.

    The inaugural edition of the six-team MLC tournament will be played between July 13-30 in Dallas.

