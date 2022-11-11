'Clueless' India hammered at home after World Cup 'humiliation'

The Times of India newspaper said the defeat would not be forgotten easily. "This humiliation will rankle for years," it added. An editorial in the Indian Express website ran with the headline: "Why old-school Team India is out of depth in the modern game."

Fans of the Indian team reacted with dismay, with Anand Mahindra, chairman of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, tweeting that the "manner of losing" hurt more than the defeat.

"Decided to watch some cricket after ages. Regretting the decision," said Twitter user Pawan Khera, a member of India's Congress party.

"India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history," ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

"Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?"