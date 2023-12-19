    বাংলা

    Pakistan's tough-talking coach has no doubts his side can beat Australia

    Shan Masood's team were trounced by 360 runs in the opener in Perth

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2023, 06:22 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2023, 06:22 PM

    Pakistan will hope Shaheen Afridi can bowl himself back into form and his batting team mates can rebuild confidence in a two-day tour match before trying to save the Test series against Australia in Melbourne.

    Shan Masood's team were trounced by 360 runs in the opener in Perth on Sunday, falling to a 15th Test defeat in succession on Australian soil.

    While the home side will enjoy an extended break and light preparations before the traditional 'Boxing Day' test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan will strive to build momentum in a practice match against a Victorian XI from Friday.

    The hastily-arranged contest was not part of the original schedule, nor will it have first class status, but Pakistan need extra time out in the middle, coach Mohammad Hafeez said.

    Down on pace and managing only two wickets in Perth, spearhead Afridi was upstaged by debutant seamers Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal, who had 12 dismissals between them.

    On a treacherous pitch, Pakistan's batsmen finished off a forgettable test by being skittled for 89 in their second innings.

    "Well, we couldn't execute our skills well," said coach Mohammad Hafeez.

    "We made plans for the team, but unfortunately we couldn't execute them well. That's not an excuse.

    "The guys wanted to, but they never applied themselves, to be very honest."

    Pakistan will hope the pitch at the Junction Oval will be similar to the one presented at the MCG, having played their first tour match on a tepid deck in Canberra -- hardly the best preparation for Perth's fast and bouncy wicket.

    They are expected to face several Australians with test experience, including Victoria skipper Peter Handscomb, opener Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski.

    Pakistan selectors may be grateful to have a specialist spinner available, with none fit for the Perth Test. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali is back in the mix after recovering from a cut finger.

    Without bigger contributions from their senior players -- Masood and Babar Azam among them -- Pakistan may struggle to prevent the losing streak from stretching to 16 in Melbourne, for all of Hafeez's fighting words.

    "I've seen during the preparation the amount of talent these guys have," said the coach.

    "There is no doubt they can beat Australia here in Australia."

    RELATED STORIES
    Aamer Jamal rattled Australia's accomplished batting lineup to secure a six-wicket haul in the series opener in Perth. Photo: X
    Pakistan's Jamal picks up 6 wickets on debut
    On day two, Jamal's pace seemingly rose with his newfound confidence as his delivery speeds approached 140 kph
    Australia in control as Warner ton wears down Pakistan
    Australia in control as Warner wears down Pakistan
    The opener combined with Usman Khawaja in a 126-run opening stand to get the hosts off to a strong start after winning the toss
    Pakistan hope to put chaos behind them and focus on Australia Tests
    Pakistan focus on Australia Tests
    The last time Pakistan won a Test Down Under was in late 1995 when nearly half of the current side were not even born
    Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - Jul 18, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez takes a catch to dismiss England's Jason Roy off the bowling of Imad Wasim Action
    Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues
    Team director Hafeez stresses international-first policy after fast bowler Haris Rauf declined to be part of the team's test tour of Australia

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury