Pakistan's tough-talking coach has no doubts his side can beat Australia

Pakistan will hope Shaheen Afridi can bowl himself back into form and his batting team mates can rebuild confidence in a two-day tour match before trying to save the Test series against Australia in Melbourne.

Shan Masood's team were trounced by 360 runs in the opener in Perth on Sunday, falling to a 15th Test defeat in succession on Australian soil.

While the home side will enjoy an extended break and light preparations before the traditional 'Boxing Day' test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan will strive to build momentum in a practice match against a Victorian XI from Friday.

The hastily-arranged contest was not part of the original schedule, nor will it have first class status, but Pakistan need extra time out in the middle, coach Mohammad Hafeez said.

Down on pace and managing only two wickets in Perth, spearhead Afridi was upstaged by debutant seamers Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal, who had 12 dismissals between them.

On a treacherous pitch, Pakistan's batsmen finished off a forgettable test by being skittled for 89 in their second innings.