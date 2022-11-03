Pakistan call up Haris after knee injury sidelines Zaman

Pakistan have drafted Mohammad Haris into the squad for their must-win Twenty20 World Cup match against South Africa later on Thursday after batsman Fakhar Zaman withdrew due to injury.

Zaman sustained a ligament injury to his right knee, prompting the addition of 21-year-old Haris ahead of the meeting at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan are fifth in Group 2 of the Super 12 phase of the competition, with two points from their opening three matches.