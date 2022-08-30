Australia's Marsh ruled out of Top End one-dayers

The withdrawal of Marsh with ankle soreness was precautionary given his importance to the Twenty20 team, who will defend the World Cup they won last year on home soil in October and November.

"Not ideal for Mitch, he's been playing some good white-ball cricket recently," former captain Steve Smith told reporters on Tuesday.

"And obviously the way we set up our team the other day with bulk allrounders, he was a big part of that. Disappointing for Mitch but there's some pretty important stuff coming up.

"He was a big part of our T20 World Cup campaign last year and I'm sure there's big plans for him this year, so the priority is to get him right for that."

Marsh took the first wicket of the Australia's 2022-23 season when he had Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia caught and bowled in the opening one-dayer on Sunday, which the hosts won by five wickets.