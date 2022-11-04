England face Sri Lanka with net run rate on mind and semis in sight

A peaking England find themselves in a three-way tussle for a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup but skipper Jos Buttler will have the advantage of knowing exactly what they need to do in their final group match against Sri Lanka.

The 2010 champions are sandwiched between New Zealand and Australia, the two teams who played last year's final, on net run rate though all three are level on points and with one match to go.

With Australia and New Zealand finishing their Super 12 campaigns on Saturday, Butler will know exactly what victory margin will be enough to make the last four with a top-two finish in the group.