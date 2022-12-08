Sharma ruled out of third ODI against Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Saturday after a blow to his left thumb while fielding.

Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play.

Sharma (51 not out) came in to bat at number nine after undergoing a scan for a left thumb injury he sustained when he dropped Anamul Haque in the second over of Bangladesh's innings, and he rode his luck to take India close.