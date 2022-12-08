    বাংলা

    Sharma ruled out of third ODI against Bangladesh

    Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 08:41 PM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2022, 08:41 PM

    India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Saturday after a blow to his left thumb while fielding. 

    Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play. 

    Sharma (51 not out) came in to bat at number nine after undergoing a scan for a left thumb injury he sustained when he dropped Anamul Haque in the second over of Bangladesh's innings, and he rode his luck to take India close. 

    Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen are also out of the series, India's head coach Rahul Dravid told reporters. 

    "Kuldeep and Deepak are out of the series, Rohit as well will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not," Dravid said. 

    "All three of them won't play the next game for sure," he added. 

    India and Bangladesh meet in the final game in Chattogram on Saturday before playing two Test matches.

    RELATED STORIES
    Mehidy fires Bangladesh to ODI series win over India with 5-run victory
    Mehidy fires Tigers to ODI series win over India
    Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's hero of the first match, pulls off another remarkable effort with the bat and the ball
    Australia skipper Cummins to miss second Windies Test, Smith to lead the side
    Cummins to miss second Windies Test
    Fast bowler Scott Boland will slot into Cummins's place in Australia's attack for the match starting on Thursday, the team said
    First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 5, 2022. England's players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad
    England seal memorable victory over Pakistan
    The visitors amassed 657 in their first innings and declared their second on 264-7
    Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 2, 2022 England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad
    Injured Livingstone out of Pakistan tour
    The 29-year-old, who made nine in the first innings and was on seven in the second when England declared, jarred his right knee while fielding

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher