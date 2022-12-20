India captain Rohit to miss second Test against Bangladesh

"The medical team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain."

KL Rahul, who captained India in the first Test, will continue as a stand-in skipper.

The second Test begins on Thursday in Mirpur.