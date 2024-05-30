Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 31, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India bank on middle order firepower to end trophy drought

The presence of Suryakumar Yadav, currently the top ranked batter in T20 format, provides some cushion for India

India bank on middle order firepower to end trophy drought
ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Namibia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 8, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters

Published : 30 May 2024, 07:15 PM

Updated : 30 May 2024, 07:15 PM

Related Stories
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Read More
S Africa heads for coalition as ANC set for big fall
S Africa heads for coalition as ANC set for big fall
Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills
Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills
Imam temporarily relieved of duty, not suspended: JnU
Imam temporarily relieved of duty, not suspended: JnU
Police monitor Taylor Swift gig decibels
Police monitor Taylor Swift gig decibels
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More