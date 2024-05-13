Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Skipper Du Plessis credits newfound aggression for Bengaluru's IPL revival

After losing seven of their first eight matches, Bengaluru embarked on a superb five-match winning spree

Du Plessis credits aggression for Bengaluru's IPL revival

Reuters

Published : 13 May 2024, 06:50 PM

Updated : 13 May 2024, 06:50 PM

Related Stories
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Read More
Budget to expand social safety net, ‘limit’ tax holiday
Budget to expand social safety net, ‘limit’ tax holiday
Trump viewed porn star story as 'disaster' for campaign
Trump viewed porn star story as 'disaster' for campaign
Ex-US military intelligence official resigned over Gaza war
Ex-US military intelligence official resigned over Gaza war
OpenAI unveils new AI model
OpenAI unveils new AI model
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More