Bowlers beware! High totals loom in T20 World Cup

New Zealand coach Gary Stead, however, expects that bowlers will still have their work cut out when the world's best batmen start firing.

"I think what T20 cricket has certainly done is made teams much more comfortable in chasing bigger scores," the 50-year-old said on Sunday.

"So yeah, you're going to have to bowl very, very well if you are defending scores of 150-170 now, and that was shown through the tri-series (in Christchurch) as well."

Having played in the inaugural World Cup in 2007, India captain Rohit Sharma has seen close at hand how the game has evolved over the years and he believes the trend towards higher totals is likely to continue even in Australia.

"You can literally see how it is played now compared to what it was like in 2007," Rohit said at the pre-tournament captains' news conference.