Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Chennai's Jadeja proves all-round value ahead of World Cup

The 35-year-old is India's premier spin-bowling all-rounder and will be expected to play a key role in the T20 showpiece in the United States and West Indies

Jadeja proves all-round value ahead of World Cup
Cricket - Third Test - India v England - Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, India - February 16, 2024 India's Ravindra Jadeja during the warm up before the start of day 2 REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 06 May 2024, 06:55 PM

Updated : 06 May 2024, 06:55 PM

Related Stories
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Read More
Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More