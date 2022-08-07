England's Moeen fears losing 50-over cricket due to unsustainable schedule

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has warned that other players could follow teammate Ben Stokes in quitting one-day internationals and that the format could become completely obsolete if nothing is done to fix the game's hectic calendar.

Stokes, England's test captain, announced his shock retirement from 50-over cricket at the age 31 last month, citing an "unsustainable" schedule that has come under strain because of the emergence of franchise-based Twenty20 leagues.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) insistence on staging one global event every year has further added to that workload.