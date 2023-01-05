Smith joins Khawaja with century, Australia 394-4

Steve Smith celebrated his 30th century and Usman Khawaja moved past 150 to push Australia to 394 for four at tea, as South Africa's hopes of a face-saving win faded on a placid day-two wicket during the third Test in Sydney on Thursday.

Smith joined a group of 14 cricketers with his 30th Test ton late in the session before spinner Keshav Maharaj had the number four caught and bowled for 104, ending a 209-run partnership with opener Khawaja at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Reprieved on 119 when Anrich Nortje missed a catch, Khawaja rolled on and was 172 not out at the break, with Travis Head on 17.