Test Championship driving trend towards shorter matches

The Indore surface, where 30 wickets tumbled in two days before Australia triumphed by nine wickets on Friday, has been slapped with three demerit points after being rated "poor" by the game's governing body.

The ICC does not think there is a problem with Tests rarely lasting full five days in India, however.

"If it is an issue, it would have been raised by the ICC Men's Cricket Committee," an ICC spokesperson said.

India have defended rolling out rank turners to suit their spinners but former Australia batter Mark Waugh is among those who felt the Indore track was "not up to Test standard."

Home matches have become must-win affairs since the introduction of the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2019 and many believe it is encouraging home teams to prepare extreme wickets that suit their strength.

TWO-DAY FARCE

Of the five Tests Australia played at home over the new year before arriving in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, only two stretched to day five.

The other three included a two-day farce in Brisbane, where Australia thumped South Africa by six wickets on a greentop at the Gabba.

Pakistan, unable to stage Test matches for security reasons for 10 years until a return in 2019, would appear to be the exception with six of the last eight matches making the final day.