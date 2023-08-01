Broad seals England win as Ashes series ends 2-2

England's Stuart Broad claimed the last two Australia wickets to secure a dramatic 49-run victory for his team in the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday and leave the series locked at 2-2 after five gripping matches.

Broad, playing his final Test, removed Todd Murphy and Alex Carey, both caught by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, to dismiss Australia for 334 and deny them their first Ashes win in England since 2001.