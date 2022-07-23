July 24 2022

    Bangladesh logs 446 COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day

    The caseload climbs to 2,001,345 as the death toll hits 29,262

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 July 2022, 10:47 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 10:47 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 446 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,001,345.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by four in 24 hours to 29,262, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 4,415 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 10.10 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 262 infections.

    Another 1,434 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,934,693.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.67 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 569.06 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.38 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

