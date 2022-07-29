    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 355 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,004,543 as the death toll hits 29,285

    Published : 29 July 2022, 10:44 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2022, 10:44 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 355 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,004,543.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by one in 24 hours to 29,285, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 6,083 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.84 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 128 infections.

    Another 696 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,940,779.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.82 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 574.85 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.39 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

