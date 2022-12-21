Global economy bets on China learning to live with COVID

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda cited the resurgence of virus cases in China as putting downward pressure on the global economy, while Taiwan listed the spread of COVID-19 in China as one big uncertainty facing its economy.

Yet the consensus view remains that if China can get a grip on what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this month called the "very complex problem" of switching its COVID-19 stance, this would boost both its domestic economy and the global one.

That would in turn bolster the belief of policymakers in Group of Seven (G7) countries that their interest rate hikes will end up taming inflation and that any recessions that result will be relatively shallow and shortlived.

"If you look forward six months to the exit of the COVID wave ... we'll be getting to a point where China just like everyone else gets to live with COVID," said Mike Gallagher, director of research at Continuum Economics.

"The big strategic play is towards reopening. It is just going to be very bumpy."

'RISKY SITUATION'

One such bump could be if global supply chains are disrupted again as Chinese workers start to fall sick in large numbers, reigniting inflation elsewhere just as central bankers see signs it has finally started to peak.

But equally, those inflationary pressures could be cancelled out if China's woes led to softer global demand for commodities.

"It's hard to say ... how those two will offset each other," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters last week after the US central bank's latest interest rate hike.

"It's a risky situation," he said while adding it "doesn't seem like it's likely to have a material overall effect on us." The New York Fed's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, launched about a year ago, already edged higher in October and November in a moderate reversal of a persistent loosening of global supply bottlenecks seen through most of 2022. But some argue that the fact that the rest of the world's economy has long since re-opened and started producing goods means that any supply snags due to China this time around would not be as pronounced as they were last year.